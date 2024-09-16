Madhya Pradesh Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered by Her Father in Guna District

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her father in Chachauda village, Guna district. The accused, who has been arrested, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing on Wednesday, prompting her family to file a missing person report. After a three-day search involving the SDERF team, her body was found in a nearby well on Saturday. The girl's hands and feet were tied with a stone using a towel.

According to TOI reports, the father took his daughter to a field, raped her, assaulted her, and then disposed of her body in the well. He reportedly had hated his daughter since her birth, longing for a male child.

Villagers initially suspected that the girl might have fallen into a nearby drain and been swept away by the strong current. However, the father's behavior during the search and his uncooperative attitude raised suspicions among the community.

The police have retrieved the body and are conducting a post-mortem examination. After the girl's last rites on Sunday morning, the father was taken into custody and interrogated. He initially denied any involvement but eventually confessed to the crime when confronted with inconsistencies in his statements. The accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.