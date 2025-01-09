Madhya Pradesh House Fire: 3 Minor Girls, Including 5-Month Old Charred to Death As Blaze Erupts Whille Cooking

In a heart-wrenching incident, three minor girls, including a five-month-old infant, lost their lives after a fire engulfed their hut in Baroda village of Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. The village is situated approximately 35 kilometers from the district headquarters. The fire reportedly broke out while the family was boiling potatoes on a stove inside the hut, according to the police. Tragically, the father, Govind Adivasi, was working near the hut, and the mother had stepped out moments before the blaze erupted. The mother recounted that she had gone about 200 meters away to speak with her husband when she noticed their hut engulfed in flames. Both parents rushed back in a desperate attempt to save their daughters, but the rapid spread of the fire hampered rescue efforts.

Villagers joined in, trying to douse the flames with water, but the fire spread too quickly. The police recovered the bodies of two sisters, Janvi (5) and Kirti (3), from the charred remains. The youngest child, a five-month-old infant, was found alive but critically injured.The infant was rushed to a hospital in Damoh and later referred to Jabalpur Medical College for advanced treatment.

Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries early Thursday morning. Govind Adivasi informed authorities that the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, adding that the family’s mobile phone was also destroyed in the incident. The police are investigating the circumstances to determine the cause of the tragedy. Expressing his condolences, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the family of the deceased girls. Sharing his grief on social media, the chief minister assured all possible support to the grieving family. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence to uncover the full details of this tragic incident.