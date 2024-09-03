Madhya Pradesh: Man Rolls Inside Collectorate with 1,000-Page Complaint Garland in Protest Over Village Sarpanch Corruption (Watch Video)

A frustrated man in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district rolled on the road with a string of 1,000 complaint pages around his neck on Tuesday to protest alleged corruption by a village sarpanch.

STORY | MP man rolls on road inside district collectorate to highlight corruption by village sarpanch



READ: https://t.co/DvciwULMla



VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/dNwORYQTGz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2024

Mukesh Prajapat, a resident of Kankariya village, rolled on the road inside the district collectorate's premises, claiming the papers were complaints of corruption against the sarpanch. He told reporters he had been raising the issue for years without any action.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mamta Khede said a fresh probe would be conducted into Prajapat's allegations following the protest. A previous probe by the Panchayat and Rural Development department had already been conducted.

The "rolling" protest was the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh since July. In Mandsaur district, an elderly farmer rolled on the floor of the collector's office to protest land-grabbing.

Public hearings are held every Tuesday in all district collector offices across Madhya Pradesh, where senior officials address grievances and complaints raised by citizens.