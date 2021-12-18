Madhya Pradesh minister cleans toilet at government school in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Friday cleaned the toilet of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to spread the message of cleanliness.

"A girl student told me that there is no cleanliness in the toilets of the school, because of which the students face problems," Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar told ANI.

"I have taken a pledge of 30 days of cleanliness and I will go to some institute every day and clean it, I want the message of cleanliness to reach all the people, I am doing this so that everyone gets motivated towards cleanliness," he added.

Besides appealing to people to maintain cleanliness, he also instructed the municipal officials to keep the toilets of the schools clean every day.

