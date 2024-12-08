Madhya Pradesh: Pet Lover Assaults Man Who Threw Stones at Stray Dogs to Protect Himself in Bhopal (Watch Video)

Stray dogs often pose a significant risk for drivers and pedestrians, leading to accidents and dangerous encounters. Conflicts can also arise between dog owners and drivers trying to fend off these animals. A recent incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, illustrates this issue. A young man on a scooter, while dropping a girl off at school, was chased by a pack of stray dogs.

To protect themselves, he threw a stone at the dogs, prompting an aggressive reaction from the dog's owners, a couple who then assaulted him. Despite the girl's pleas for them to stop, the couple ignored her while the dogs continued to attack him. The incident was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral.

काटने दौड़ रहे कुत्तों को भगाने पत्थर मारे तो पेट लवर्स ने फैक्ट्री मालिक से की मारपीट। कुत्तों ने दोनों पैरों में कई जगह काटा। मामला भोपाल के गोविंदपुरा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र का। pic.twitter.com/O49S7wzOuF — Bheem Singh Meena (@bsmeenalive) December 7, 2024

A passerby on a two-wheeler attempted to intervene, but the couple ignored them. The situation escalated, drawing a crowd of onlookers. Eventually, the couple departed, prompting outrage over the excessive and unwarranted actions of the dog owners.