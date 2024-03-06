Madhya Pradesh Plane Crash: Female Pilot Injured After Flight Training Academy’s Jet Crashes in Guna Aerodrome (Watch Video)

A flight training academy’s aircraft crashed at Madhya Pradesh’s Guna Aerodrome earlier on Wednesday, March 6. According to the news agency PTI, a female pilot was injured during the incident.

The fighter jet was enroute to Sagar from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. i failed to airlift from the airstrip and went straight into the bushes. “A female trainee pilot was enroute to Sagar from Guna, onboard a glider aircraft, which failed to airlift from the airstrip and went straight into the bushes. As per information received from authorities, no major injury has been reported,” said Guna Town Inspector Pankaj Tyagi on aircraft crash at Guna Aerodrome.

The pilot, a student of the Chimes Aviation Academy, had sought to make an emergency landing at the Guna Aerodrome after reporting an engine issue. However, NDT, quoting officials, reported that the pilot crashed off the runway while attempting to land.