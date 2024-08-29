Madhya Pradesh: Probe Ordered After Video of Woman Beating Dalit Woman and Teenage Son Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh police have line-attached a woman GRP official in Katni district following the release of a video by the state Congress, allegedly showing her beating a woman and her minor son with a stick. The police have initiated a probe into the incident, which reportedly took place 10 months ago. The Madhya Pradesh Congress asserted that the woman and her teenage son are from the Dalit community.

The video shows a woman in civvies beating up a woman and a boy in a closed room. Later, some other personnel in uniform join her in thrashing the duo.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress shared a video on its X handle, questioning Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by stating, “Will you tell us what is happening in Madhya Pradesh? Under the guise of maintaining law and order, your police department is engaging in hooliganism and is determined to take people's lives.” The party further condemned the brutality displayed by the Katni Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge, who allegedly beat a 15-year-old boy and his mother, both from a Dalit family, describing the incident as agonizing.

“From where did they get so much courage to do so? Is it due to your negligence? Have you given them permission to indulge in such acts?” the Congress said, terming the incident as “shameful”.

A purported viral video shows a Government Railway Police (GRP) official from Katni beating a woman and a boy in connection with a theft case in October 2023. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Railway Jabalpur confirmed on X that the incident occurred in October 2023.

“These persons (woman and her son) are family members of notorious criminal Deepak Vanshkar, against whom 19 cases are registered. He has been absconding in a case of theft and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on him. He was externed from Katni district in April 2024,” it said.