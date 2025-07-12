Madhya Pradesh Rains: School Holiday Declared in Chhatarpur Due Heavy Rainfall; Alert in 19 Districts

According to the district collector, Parth Jaiswal, a holiday has been declared for all private and government schools due to heavy overnight rainfall. This led to waterlogging at several places, disrupting the daily routine of the people on Saturday, July 12. A holiday has also been declared for students of Classes 1 to 8 in Chhatarpur district. However, teachers are required to remain present in schools.

Chhatarpur: Following heavy overnight rainfall, Collector Parth Jaiswal has declared a holiday for students of Classes 1 to 8 in Chhatarpur district. However, teachers are required to remain present in schools pic.twitter.com/4lZEp0iS8Q — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

Madhya Pradesh has received 71% more rainfall than the average. Many districts like Mandla, Katni, Satna, and Umaria are in the grip of floods. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as heavy rains in 19 districts on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Seelampur; 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped.

About 20 villages of Shivpuri-Gwalior are threatened with floods after Morena's Kaketo Dam is full. The full tank level of this dam is 342.75 meters, but the water is flowing from 343.27 feet above. With the opening of its gates, the Harsi dam on the Gwalior-Shivpuri border has also been flooded.