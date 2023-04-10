Madhya Pradesh: Rajak community calls off protest demanding inclusion in SC category after MP's assurance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 : A group of people belonging to 'Rajak' community called off their protest demanding to be included in SC category after Bhopal Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur's assurance on Monday.

They were staging the protest in a park located at Second Stop area in the state capital Bhopal from Sunday (April 9).

After the agitation got over, Thakur interacted with the media persons. She said, "I told them (Rajak Community people) that they should be included in the SC category in the entire state. I have raised the issue in the Parliament as well. I consider their demands as justified. I will also talk to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he should also take cognizance into the matter."

Reacting to the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark about Vishwa Guru, the MP said, "When we step with the basic mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' so what was, will remain the same. It means that India was a Vishwa Guru, India is a Vishwa Guru and will remain the Vishwa Guru."

"India has always been giving knowledge, no one else in the world has such great sanskars (Secrament). Has any country said Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (means world is one family)? The one who takes everyone along is the Vishwa Guru; no one can destroy him," she added.

Talking about the controversial remark of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on the dressing sense of women, Thakur said, "It is the scenario of the society. Vijayvargiya would have said. But definitely no one stays in favour of obscenity and indecency, as much as nudity nowadays girls and women have started to call themselves models."

"There is the film industry, where this disgusting work has been done. Nowadays it is being considered as modernisation. There should be a little control on it because it is absolutely true as soon as they come out in short clothes, irrespective of whether it is men or women, everyone's vision reaches there. Be the centre of attraction with your creativity and personality, not with nudity," she added.

Besides, the BJP MP also reacted to protest over not playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program in a few Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. She said, "Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. What he has said is for the country, he does not say it for his personal matters, so his words should be listened to."

When one stays here, eats here, takes facilities here, then will someone else listen to the words of the Prime Minister? He will speak in this country. Madrasas are in India, the work that will be done in India will be done under our Prime Minister only, she added.

