Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed, 20 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Damoh

At least four persons were killed and more than 20 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday, September 2.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Fatehpur village under the Batiyagarh police station limits.The tractor trolley was carrying some residents of Ghughas village in Damoh district to Jatashankar in Chhatarpur district.

The deceased persons included two women. They were identified as Hemendra (10), Chhoti Bai (45), Lakshman (17) and Ganjli Bahu (50). Over 20 persons sustained injuries; six of them were admitted to the district hospital.

The news of the death of 4 devotees in an accident caused by the overturning of a tractor-trolley full of devotees going to Jatashankar from Ghugus village of Patharia in Damoh district is extremely sad, District Collector.

"This morning, I reached the District Hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured and approved immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the families of the deceased and Rs 10,000 each to the injured," said the collector.