Madhya Pradesh: SDRF Rescues 8 People Stranded in Middle of River in Shivpuri (Watch Video)

Eight persons who got trapped in the middle of a river after the water level of a stream rose in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district have been rescued, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official said on Friday, August 16.

According to the ANI report, SDRF and police teams have rescued eight people. On Thursday evening, due to the flood in the Sindh river in Shivpuri, eight people got stuck on the island.

Shivpuri Flooding

#WATCH | Shivpuri | Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Madhya Pradesh & Police have rescued eight people who were stranded in the middle of a river



(Video source: State Department of Public Relations) pic.twitter.com/XgF3HLYJQW — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Ladki Bahin A Copy Paste Scheme,' Says Rohit Pawar; Vikhe Patil Hits Back.

This information reached Union Minister and regional MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Union Minister immediately gave instructions to the Shivpuri Collector. After this, the SDRF, including the police and administration, rescued with the help of boats.