Madhya Pradesh Shock: Students Served Midday Meal on Torn Paper in Government School (Watch Video)

The Midday Meal Scheme was launched across the country to ensure that children in schools do not remain hungry. However, a shocking incident from Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh has raised serious concerns about the functioning of this system. It is being claimed that students in a government school were not served meals in plates or leaf bowls, but on torn pieces of paper. Young children were seen sitting on the floor, eating rice and vegetables, while teachers stood nearby watching. The incident took place at the Government Secondary School in Hulapur under the Vijaypur area, leaving people outraged and questioning the school’s management.

MP: बच्चों को कागज के टुकड़ों पर परोसा गया मिड-डे मील



बच्चों बड़े आराम से कागज के टुकड़ों पर परोसे गए चावल और सब्जी खा रहे हैं. शिक्षक तमाशबीन बने हुए हैं. MP सरकारी स्कूल की तस्वीर है. pic.twitter.com/DDGx3fJViY — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 7, 2025

The children were being served their usual midday meal, but the manner in which the food was distributed shocked everyone. In the video that surfaced, children can be seen eating directly from book pages and torn paper instead of proper plates. The children were seated on the ground within the school premises, consuming the food that had been provided to them. Teachers and other staff members were present at the time, yet no one intervened to stop the practice or improve the situation. The scene almost appeared as if this was a regular occurrence and not an accidental lapse in arrangement.

According to local residents, negligence in serving midday meals at the school has been ongoing for a long time. Sometimes the students receive improperly cooked food, and at other times, there are no plates available for them to eat from. This time, the meal was served on paper, which has drawn widespread criticism. The incident has triggered strong reactions in the education department. District officials have ordered an investigation, and the school authorities have been asked to submit a detailed report on the matter. The case highlights the urgent need to monitor and improve the quality and dignity of meal distribution in schools.