Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man on Parole Shot Dead in Gwalior's Dabra (Watch Video)

A disturbing incident from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked widespread concern after CCTV footage captured the brazen murder of a 45-year-old man, Jaswant Singh, also known as Soni Sardar, who was recently out on parole. This shocking act, committed openly in a residential area, highlights rising boldness among criminals in the region.

On the night of November 7, Jaswant was walking and conversing with acquaintances in Gopal Bagh City, a gated community in Dabra, when two attackers on a motorcycle approached him. Without warning, they opened fire, shooting him three times before fleeing the scene. The CCTV footage shows Jaswant collapsing as the attackers fired additional shots to ensure he was fatally injured.

Jaswant, who was serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder, had been granted 15 days of parole on October 28 due to good behavior. He was reportedly following a routine of evening walks in his colony. However, the usual security guard was on leave, and the entrance gate was left unmonitored, allowing the assailants easy access and a clear escape route.

Following the incident, Gwalior SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav and other senior officers quickly arrived at the crime scene to examine the CCTV footage and gather testimonies. The police have since intensified efforts to locate the attackers, setting up multiple checkpoints and circulating images of the suspects to facilitate identification. According to Additional SP Niranjan Sharma, the murder appears to have been a calculated attack, likely linked to past conflicts or the previous murder for which Jaswant was imprisoned.