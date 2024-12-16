Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bride Drugs Groom and Steals Jewelry Worth Rs 12 Lakh on Honeymoon Night

A bizarre incident has occurred in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, that has left the groom and his family in shock. On the night of their honeymoon, the bride did something that stunned everyone. She mixed drugs in the milk and served it to the groom, after which she stole valuables worth lakhs of rupees. This incident took place on the night of December 14 in Kulwada village, under the jurisdiction of the Naugan police station.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began investigating the matter. The bride had married on December 13. According to the police, Rajdeep, a resident of Kulwara village, had his marriage arranged with Khushi Tiwari from Charkhari, Uttar Pradesh, through Sukhan Pathak, a resident of Naiguwan. The wedding took place on December 13 at the Kulwara temple.

After the wedding, Rajdeep and his bride returned home happily. Later in the evening, the entire family had dinner, and then Rajdeep went to his room to celebrate the honeymoon with his wife. At this point, the bride mixed drugs into the milk and served it to Rajdeep. Shortly after drinking it, Rajdeep lost consciousness. The bride then stole jewelry, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables worth approximately ₹12 lakh and fled.

Rajdeep only became aware of the situation when he regained consciousness the next morning. He then informed the police about the incident. In his complaint, Rajdeep mentioned that his marriage was arranged by Sukhan Pathak, and the bride was living with her family in a rented house in Charkhari. He also mentioned that the tradition of seeing the girl was held in Charkhari, where both families had discussions, and the wedding date was finalized.

According to the police, this is not the first such incident involving a bride in a robbery. They suspect that the bride is not acting alone and is part of a larger gang. The police are currently searching for the bride and her accomplices based on evidence and investigation of the case.