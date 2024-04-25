Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Burhanpur

A tragic incident unfolded at a boarding school in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, as a Class XI student, Yashasvi Brahmane, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Allegations have arisen from her parents, pointing fingers at the hostel warden and school authorities for their alleged failure to notify them of her deteriorating health condition. Authorities are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of her untimely demise.

Both the institution and the attending doctor have refuted any allegations of negligence in the tragic incident. Yashasvi's father, Lohar Brahmane, who serves as an assistant professor at PG College of Jhabua, revealed that his daughter aspired to pursue a career in medicine. Consequently, they enrolled her at Macro Vision Academy in Burhanpur, located approximately 315 kilometers away, on March 28, to prepare for the NEET examination. On Tuesday, at around 5 p.m., Yashasvi informed her parents that she was experiencing a fever and was accompanied by the hostel warden to seek medical attention.

According to a report of TOI, We got a call from the doctor who said her blood pressure was dropping and she needed angiography. After a while, he said she was critical and asked us to come to Burhanpur. We were never told that she was unwell and hadn’t been going to school for some days,” said Brahmane.

Yashasvi's father expressed disbelief, stating that his daughter was healthy with no underlying health issues. He suspects negligence from the doctor, suggesting either an overdose or improper treatment as the cause of her demise. Despite assurances from the school administration that they would keep them informed, they failed to notify the parents of her deteriorating condition. He urged the district administration to take action against the school director, Anand Chouksey.

The student's post-mortem took place at the district hospital on Wednesday morning. Dr. Darpan Toke, who conducted the post-mortem, confirmed the occurrence of a heart attack in the initial report. However, a comprehensive and detailed report is still pending.