Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Doctor Shot At His Clinic in Morena District; CTV Footage Captures Attack

A shocking incident occurred in Morena district when miscreants shot Dr. Jagdish Verma at his clinic in broad daylight. The doctor was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, and an FIR has been filed, according to police reports. The incident took place in the Sadar Bazaar area under the jurisdiction of Banmore police station. Eyewitnesses describe two armed men entering the clinic while two accomplices stood guard outside. The attack was captured on CCTV, showing the assailants firing at the doctor as he treated a patient.

Banmore police station in-charge Amit Bhadauria responded promptly, transporting Dr. Verma to a nearby healthcare center. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the trauma center in Gwalior. Authorities are investigating the shooting, which may be linked to a property dispute involving the doctor, as indicated by Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Arvind Thakur. The attackers, believed to be between 24 and 25 years old, are currently being sought based on the CCTV footage.