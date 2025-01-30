Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dogs Found Playing with Skull Near Jabalpur Medical College, Investigation Underway

A police investigation has been initiated after a video surfaced on social media showing two dogs playing with a skull behind the hostel of a government-run medical college in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are trying to determine whether the skull is human.

Dr. Navneet Saxena, the dean of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, stated that it is not yet clear whether the skull is human, suggesting it might have come from the nearby lake or possibly be one of the anatomical study skulls that students sometimes take home.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has raised concerns, and the authorities have assured that a thorough inquiry is underway to ascertain the origin of the skull. Inspector P.K. Sharma from Garha police station confirmed that although a police officer visited the hospital, the skull from the video was not found, and the investigation is ongoing.