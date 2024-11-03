Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Tribal Woman Forced to Clean Bloodstains After Husband Dies in Hospital (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2024 07:29 AM2024-11-03T07:29:45+5:302024-11-03T07:30:00+5:30

A devastating incident has emerged from a government hospital in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, where a pregnant tribal woman was ...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Tribal Woman Forced to Clean Bloodstains After Husband Dies in Hospital (Watch Video) | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Tribal Woman Forced to Clean Bloodstains After Husband Dies in Hospital (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Tribal Woman Forced to Clean Bloodstains After Husband Dies in Hospital (Watch Video)

A devastating incident has emerged from a government hospital in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, where a pregnant tribal woman was allegedly forced to wash the bloodstains from the bed following her husband’s death. According to reports, her husband, Raghuraj Maravi, 28, was attacked by relatives over a land dispute on Thursday night. He was brought to the government primary health center in critical condition but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

It was reported that Roshani Bai, who is five months pregnant, was made to clean the bloodstains on Saturday, after her husband's passing. 

In response to this distressing situation, officials have suspended nursing officer Rakumari Markam and helper Chotti Bai Thakur and have transferred medical officer Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh.

Open in app
Tags :Madhya PradeshDindoriGovernment hospitalNational newsTribalViral video