Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Tribal Woman Forced to Clean Bloodstains After Husband Dies in Hospital (Watch Video)

A devastating incident has emerged from a government hospital in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, where a pregnant tribal woman was allegedly forced to wash the bloodstains from the bed following her husband’s death. According to reports, her husband, Raghuraj Maravi, 28, was attacked by relatives over a land dispute on Thursday night. He was brought to the government primary health center in critical condition but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

It was reported that Roshani Bai, who is five months pregnant, was made to clean the bloodstains on Saturday, after her husband's passing.

The husband of a 5-month pregnant woman had died some time ago. After her husband's death, the government hospital administration forced her to clean the bed. The incident took place in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WtASJ8JpV8 — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) November 1, 2024

In response to this distressing situation, officials have suspended nursing officer Rakumari Markam and helper Chotti Bai Thakur and have transferred medical officer Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh.