Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Resort Employees Dead, Five Critically Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning in Chhatarpur

At least three staff members of a resort in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, died in a shocking suspected case of food poisoning after consuming a meal late on Monday night. Shortly after eating, they reportedly complained of severe stomach pain, nausea and uneasiness. Five others, who were initially admitted to the Chhatarpur district hospital, were later shifted to the Gwalior district hospital as their condition became critical. The deceased have been confirmed as Girja Rajak (35), Roshani Rajak (35), Hardik Soni (25) and Ramshwaroom Kushwaha (47). Police said the health condition of the remaining five victims remains serious.

Speaking with news agency ANI, CMHO, Chhatarpur, RP Gupta said, "Yesterday at 4:30 PM, eight patients who were vomiting were brought to the hospital... When I sent the team of food officers here, they sealed this place and took samples... The staff's food was prepared separately in the quarters... 11 people had lunch together, and 8 are facing this... I suspect something other than food poisoning... We have received the information that 3 people have lost their lives... This is an incident of Gautam Resorts..."

Following the tragedy, the Chhatarpur district administration announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of each deceased victim. Officials also confirmed that samples of the food served at the resort were collected and sent for laboratory analysis to determine the exact cause. “An investigation has been ordered by District Collector Parth Jaiswal,” the administration posted on X. Dr Roshan Dwivedi, superintendent of the district hospital, stated that nine employees arrived with symptoms of poisoning, and despite treatment efforts, four could not be saved.

District police immediately launched a probe and continued evidence collection from the resort premises, while senior officials from the administration also joined the investigation. Dr Dwivedi further said that the remaining five patients were moved to hospitals in Jhansi and Gwalior for advanced care due to their deteriorating condition. The incident unfolded at a time when the entire Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was camping in Khajuraho (Chhatarpur district) for a departmental review on the completion of two years in government, adding urgency and public attention to the case.