Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Discovers Surgical Scissors Left Inside Her Body Two Years After Cancer Treatment

In a shocking incident of medical negligence, surgical scissors were discovered inside a woman's abdomen two years after her operation. The woman, identified as Kamala from Bhind district, had undergone surgery for stomach cancer on February 20, 2022, at Kamala Raja Hospital, a government facility in Gwalior. Unbeknownst to her and her family, the scissors were accidentally left inside her body during the procedure.

The oversight came to light recently when Kamala experienced persistent stomach pain. Despite taking medication, her discomfort continued, prompting her doctor to recommend a CT scan at Bhind District Hospital. The scan, conducted by technician Satish Sharma, revealed the presence of the surgical instrument. Both the medical staff and Kamala's family were left stunned by the discovery.

Kamala had no symptoms initially and remained unaware of the foreign object. However, the prolonged presence of the scissors could have posed serious health risks. She and her family are now preparing to pursue legal action against the doctor responsible for this oversight. CT scan in-charge Satish Sharma has confirmed the findings, which have raised concerns about the quality of care in government hospitals.