Madhya Pradesh: Summer Storm Damages World's Largest Floating Solar Plant at Omkareshwar Dam (Watch Video)

Indore: A summer storm on Tuesday damaged a floating solar plant at Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar dam. The floating solar plant, situated in the backwater of the dam, is the biggest of its kind in the world. A joint venture between Madhya Pradesh Govt and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the project was nearly completed and ready for its launch. A part of the project became operational last week.

The project near the village of Kelwa Khurd, aimed at generating 100 MW of electricity, with additional capacities of 88MW at Indawadi and 90 MW at Ekhand village. However, on Tuesday, summer storms with the speed of 50kmph hit the project and threw the solar panels all around the place. No employee was fortunately injured.

#Nature & #Narmad#River 's fury disrupts one of the largest floating solar panel plant on Omkareshwar #Dam reservoir which was being opposed by Fisher people for causing disruption to their fishing rights. Clip shared by @NarmadaBachao activist @iAlokAgarwalpic.twitter.com/Cvx5nSJ0Ku — Nandini K Oza (@OzaNandini) April 10, 2024

The NHDC is assesing the damaged caused by the storm, which is near the Indawadi part. NHDC subdivisional officer Suresh Diwedi has said that the plant has experienced "major loss" and "survey is expected to be completed in two days", as reported by TOI. The officers are confident that the project will be able to recover and become functional soon.