Madhya Pradesh swearing-in ceremony of new govt on Dec 13: CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister-designate of Madhya Pradesh, announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled to take place on December 13. Yadav addressed reporters in the evening following his selection as the leader of the BJP's legislature party.

Following his declaration as the leader of the BJP's legislature party, Yadav met with Governor Mangubhai Patel to officially stake his claim to form the next government. He was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers to the Raj Bhavan, a BJP spokesperson said.

The governor invited Yadav to form a government in the state and handed over a letter pertaining to his appointment as the next chief minister. The BJP retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66.

Despite the Yadav community traditionally holding less influence, this strategic decision by the BJP aims to diversify leadership and potentially secure broader support, given that OBCs make up over half of the state's population. The announcement follows the BJP's decisive victory over the Congress in Madhya Pradesh just 15 days ago.