Madhya Pradesh Trainer Aircraft Crash: 2 Pilots Injured During Test Flight; Shocking Visuals Emerge

A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, resulting in injuries to two pilots, according to a police official, reported PTI.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. when the two-seater Cessna 152 aircraft came down after being airborne for around 40 minutes. The crash is suspected to have been caused by engine failure, as indicated by Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria.

Both pilots aboard the plane sustained injuries but are reported to be out of danger. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the official added. The aircraft had arrived in the area a few days prior for routine testing and maintenance. The pilots, who hail from Hyderabad are said to be in stable condition.