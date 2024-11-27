Madhya Pradesh: Two Cheetah Cubs Found Dead at Kuno National Park

Two cubs born to cheetah Neerva at Kuno National Park were found dead on Wednesday. Their mutilated carcasses were recovered by forest officials. The cubs' deaths followed the birth of four cubs earlier in the week, which had been hailed as a major milestone for India’s Cheetah Reintroduction Project.

Two cubs born to cheetah Neerva found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur: Forest officials. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

Forest officials said that the cubs were found after monitoring Neerva’s movements. A team noticed she had strayed from her den. Upon further inspection, they discovered the mutilated remains of the cubs. “After checking all possible locations inside the boma, no further cubs were found,” an official said.

The cause of death has not been determined. The carcasses of the cubs were sent for forensic analysis. Earlier, there was confusion about the number of cubs Neerva had given birth to. Chief Minister Yadav initially announced that four cubs had been born but later deleted the post pending confirmation from the forest department.

Neerva is in good health, and the other adult cheetahs, along with 12 surviving cubs, are reported to be in stable condition. The investigation into the cubs’ deaths is ongoing, with authorities awaiting lab results to determine the exact cause of their demise.

The birth of the cubs is a significant event in the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, which began in 2022. Cheetahs, once extinct in India, were brought to the country from Namibia and South Africa as part of the project. Despite facing setbacks, including the deaths of eight adult cheetahs, the project has seen breeding success. A total of 17 cubs have been born, with 12 surviving. The current cheetah population at Kuno National Park now stands at 24, marking progress in efforts to restore the species in India.

