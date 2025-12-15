Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Ambulance Driver Making Patient’s Wife Clean Vomit Before Treatment (Watch)

A shocking video that has gone viral on social media has sparked widespread outrage after showing a helpless woman forced to clean an ambulance while her ailing husband lay inside, writhing in pain. The incident is reportedly from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, though the ambulance involved bears a Chhattisgarh registration number, creating uncertainty over jurisdiction. In the video, the woman is seen washing the ambulance with water as her husband cries for help. The visuals have raised serious concerns about humanity, ethics, and the basic sensitivity expected from emergency medical service providers.

According to information available, the patient has been identified as Kamlesh Rawat, a resident of Ramnagar, who suffered a leg fracture in a road accident. After being given preliminary treatment, he was referred to Satna District Hospital and was being transported in an 108 ambulance. During the journey, Rawat’s condition reportedly worsened due to severe pain, causing him to vomit inside the vehicle. The vomit stains allegedly angered the ambulance driver, who then refused to continue the journey unless the ambulance was cleaned.

ये जो महिला एम्बुलेंस को पानी से धो रही है, इसका पति एम्बुलेंस के अंदर दर्द से तड़प रहा है.



महिला को एम्बुलेंस को पानी से इसलिए धोना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि उसके पति ने उल्टी की है, जिसके छींटे एम्बुलेंस पर आ गए हैं और बद्तमीज एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर अस्पताल जाने से पहले उल्टी साफ़ करा रहा… pic.twitter.com/jbUpI6OuvD — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 15, 2025

Also Read: Dhurandhar Success: Ranveer Singh Reacts as Film Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide Says, 'Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat hai...'

When the ambulance reached the main gate of Satna District Hospital, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle and demanded that the patient’s wife clean the vomit before he would proceed further. With no option left and desperate to get her husband treated, the woman complied and cleaned the ambulance while her husband remained inside in distress. The incident has triggered public anger and serious questions about the conduct, training, and accountability of ambulance staff, with many calling for strict action and reforms in emergency healthcare services.