Madhya Pradesh will witness more growth in coming years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior, Sep 10 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh will witness more growth in several sectors, especially in health, education and industry in the coming years.

Addressing a public gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia claimed the state has witnessed tremendous growth in the past one decade of the double-engine (Centre and state) governments.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Mahan Yadav to bring economic growth and industrial revolution to the state, the BJP leader expressed that Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a developed state.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is making all efforts to change the destiny of Madhya Pradesh. People have shown their faith in PM Modi and therefore, both Centre and the state governments are working together to develop Madhya Pradesh," Scindia added.

The Union Minister, who embarked on a three-day extensive visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Guna on Wednesday, attended several events and inaugurated development projects in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar and Guna districts.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a newly setup electricity sub-station in Shivpuri, Scindia said: "Jyoti is prefix in my name (Jyotiraditya), and when I have come here today with jyoti (light) for you. Scindia family has always treated the people of Guna as family members, and we are always stand with you."

Scindia is scheduled to hold several meetings in his family bastion, Guna, as he has stated after arriving at Gwalior airport on Tuesday night.

Notably, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been representing Guna Lok Sabha seat since 2002 (except between 2019-2024) on Congress' symbol. In 2019, he lost to BJP's K.P. Yadav as Congress candidate, but switched to the BJP in 2020 and wrested back the seat in 2024.

Before him, this seat was represented by his late father and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia and his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia between 1989 and 2002.

