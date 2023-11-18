Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu govt to consider procedure for registering deed on familial ties of LGBTQ persons

The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to acknowledge the Deed of Familial Association as a legal instrument to affirm the rights of same-sex couples and elevate the standing of individuals in such relationships within society. The directive was issued following a petition submitted by a lesbian couple seeking protection from their family members.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that such a provision could safeguard the rights of members of the LGBTQIA+ community and ensure that they are able to live without being disturbed or harassed. While undertaking this exercise, this suggestion/proposal given by the petitioner can be taken into consideration and the state can come up with a procedure for registration of such Deed of Familial Association and the scope of such a deed, he said in the order.

It further noted, If that is done, the State will be able to give its stamp of approval to persons who are in a relationship in the community and, to a great extent, this will enhance the status of such persons in the society. This suggestion given by this Court shall be kept in mind while finalising the Policy for LGBTQAI+ community.

