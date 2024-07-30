Madras HC directs TN Police to provide protection for screening of Tamil film ‘Kavundapalayam’

Chennai, July 30 Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to provide protection for the screening of the Tamil film ‘Kavundapalayam’.

Justice G. Jayachandran of the Madras High Court observed that fringe groups cannot be allowed to prevent the screening of film which has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Some fringe groups in Tamil Nadu had opposed the screening of the movie and threatened to damage the screens where the film was to be released as it deals with the anguish faced by parents due to the infatuation of youngsters.

The single bench judge said that the production firm or its representatives could submit details of the theatres in which the movie was to be released to the jurisdictional police and on receipt of such information, the latter must provide necessary protection.

The Madras High Court issued the direction after hearing senior counsel G. Karthikeyan for the filmmakers and Government Advocate (criminal side) K.M.D. Muhilan for the police.

Justice Jayachandran said that the CBFC should be the final authority to certify whether a movie was fit to be screened or not and that fringe elements should never be allowed to act as super censor board and prevent the release of movies that had been duly certified by the CBFC.

The judge also observed that if such fringe groups are allowed to take the law into their own hands, it would amount to violating the fundamental right to freedom of expression of the filmmakers and also their right to indulge in trade and commerce.

The court while directing the police to provide necessary protection to the screening of the movie observed that the state has a duty to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

