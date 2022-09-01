Madras HC grants bail to action choreographer, 'Kanal' Kannan

Chennai, Sep 1 The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to Tamil action choreographer, 'Kanal' Kannan, alias V. Kannan, after a case was lodged against him for a provocative speech calling for demolition of the statue of Tamil rationalist and Dravidian ideologue, 'Thanthai' Periyar located outside the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam, Tiruchi district.

While granting him bail, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed Kannan (59) to submit an affidavit swearing that he would not indulge in further fiery speeches of provocative nature.

The court also directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer of Chennai Crime Branch Police in the morning and evening on all days for four weeks besides cooperating with the investigation.

In his bail petition, 'Kanal' Kannan argued that he had not done anything wrong in calling for the demolition of the statute of rationalist just opposite a temple visited by lakhs of people. He also contended that police should have arrested those who have erected the statue and not him.

Kannan, in his argument, said that he was a member of the Hindu Munnani and that the Sree Ranganatha Swamy temple was frequented by at least one lakh people a day and that the statue had inscriptions stating that those indulging in temple worship were barbar and fools.

"Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple is a holy place where at least one lakh Hindus worship a day. The petitioner said that he does not believe in what he said was against any law of the country. On the other hand, the existence of the statue with those words is certainly an offense punishable under Sections 153 ( promoting enmity between different groups0, 505(1) (b) ( disturbing public tranquility ), and 505(2) ( promoting enmity between classes) of Indian Penal Code," the petitioner said.

'Kanal' Kannan also said that many videos were circulated on social media insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses as well as the faith of the Hindus, but no action has been taken yet against the perpetrators.

He also said that police did not register a case against those people who were insulting Hindus on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor