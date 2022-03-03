Madras HC grants conditional bail to ex-TN Minister Jayakumar in assault case

The Madras High Court granted conditional bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar in a case related to assault and disrobing a man during the Tamil Nadu civic polls held in February.

Jayakumar and other AIADMK cadre had assaulted and disrobed a man for allegedly casting fake votes in the civic polls. Based on the complaint, Jayakumar was sent to jail on February 21.

The court granted bail to the Minister after the state police informed the bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandra that it has no objection to giving conditional bail to him.

The court directed him to stay in Trichy for the next two weeks and he should report before the Trichy Cantonment police station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

