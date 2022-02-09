Madras HC nixes PIL seeking ban on glass bottles in liquor shops

Chennai, Feb 9 The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the use of glass bottles to sell liquor in state government-run liquor shops.

A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the PIL filed by one Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam at the admission stage itself.

While rejecting the PIL, the court said that there was no law against the use of glass bottles and that any direction against glass bottles used in liquor would have a consequent effect on the sale of other consumables in glass bottles.

The petitioner contended that the glass bottles were creating problems for the farmers as the tipplers used to drink on the sides of farms and throw away the bottles into the farms. This has led to the farmers clearing the agricultural fields of broken glass bottles and has become a major nuisance to them.

The litigant also said that there was a study that glass was more dangerous than plastic and hence the court must step in to ban glass bottles used for bottling liquor. The prey of the litigant was summarily rejected by the court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor