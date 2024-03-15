Madras High Court Grants Permission to PM Modi’s Coimbatore Rally With Conditions

On March 18, BJP had planned a rally in Coimbatore to generate enthusiasm among the people. Earlier BJP officials stated that the Coimbatore administration denied the permission for rally due to security reasons. BJP state unit took the matter to Madras High Court, challenging the police's initial refusal to grant permission for Modi's roadshow. Now Madras HC has allowed them to host a rally 4km but with some conditions.

Initially, the police cited security concerns and the ongoing public exams as reasons for denying permission. However, after the BJP's legal challenge, permission was eventually granted, although with some conditions to be followed.