Madras High Court Orders Jail Term: DMK Leader Faces 3 Years in Disproportionate Assets Case

In an ongoing corruption case, Tamil Nadu minister K. Pondmudy has been sentenced to three years in jail following a trial court order by the Madras High Court. The court convicted the DMK leader and his wife in a case involving 1.75 crore disproportionate assets. However,Pondmudy has yet to surrender, as per the reports his jail term has been temporarily suspended for 30 days, allowing him to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

According to the law, members of legislatures face disqualification if convicted. Consequently, Mr. Ponmudy is set to lose his ministerial position, with his higher education portfolios likely to be transferred to his cabinet colleagues. Justice G Jayachandran presented compelling evidence, overturning the trial court's decision and justifying the appellate court's intervention. The sentencing occurred a day after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to remove Pondmudy from the cabinet. The case stems from the DMK's 2006-2011 regime, during which Pondmudy allegedly amassed over ₹1.36 crore in assets. The AIADMK, which came to power in 2011, brought the case to court, leading to the recent conviction.

The corruption case involving Tamil Nadu minister K. Pondmudy has escalated tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi in recent days. The conflict between the two entities has spilled into the Supreme Court, where the ruling DMK has accused Mr. Ravi of intentionally delaying the clearance of bills passed by the state Assembly. This additional flashpoint adds complexity to the already strained relationship between the government and the Governor, further highlighting the political discord surrounding the case and its aftermath.