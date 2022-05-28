Madras University postpones April 2022 semester exam, due to unfinished syllabus

The University of Madras has postponed the April 2022 semester exams from June 2 to June 15, 2022. This come after several universities requested the authorities to give them more time to complete the syllabus. Madras University released the recent notice on it which reads "I am by direction to inform you that the Regular April 2022 theory examinations scheduled to be commenced from 2nd June 2022 has been postponed and rescheduled to commence from 15th June 2022 onwards and the same may be displayed in the college notice board for the benefit of the students."

However the some reports are stating that the university will hold the MSc Biochemistry entrance examination on June 29, 2022. “Entrance Examination for MSc Biochemistry (Regular and self-supportive) will be held on 29.06.2022 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am,” the notice read.