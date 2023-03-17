"Madrassas contributed to India's education..." Moradabad MP ST Hassan responds to Assam CM

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 : Responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement of "closing 600 Madrassas" in his state, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament ST Hassan on Friday said that "Madrassas have contributed to India's education for 1000 years."

While talking to , ST Hassan said, "Madrassas have contributed to India's education for 1000 years. In Madrassas, not just Muslim education but modern education is also being given."

Targeting the BJP over its stance, Hassan said, "On one side, Assam CM is spitting poison and on the other, PM Modi says that we want Muslims to have Quran in one hand and computer in the other hand. First, they need to decide what is their party line."

Meanwhile, there has been mixed reactions to Assam CM's statement on Madrassa as Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Belagavi on Friday extended support to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said, "If BJP comes back to power in the state, we will close Madrasas in Karnataka, just like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Addressing a rally, meant for 'Shiva Charithe', at Belgavi's Shivaji Maharaj Garden in poll-bound Karnataka, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said, "People from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to our civilization and culture. I have closed 600 Madrassas and I intend to close all Madrassas because we do not want madrassas. We want schools, colleges & universities."

"There are many people in our country who proudly say they are Muslim, and Christian and I have no problem with that but we need a person who can proudly say that I am a Hindu. India needs such a person today," he added.

