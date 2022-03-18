Madurai exemplifies communal harmony as Muslim tailors make costumes for Kallazhagar festival

Ahead of the Chithirai festival, Muslim tailors in Madurai are busy stitching the costumes of devotees for the procession of Lord Kallazhagar.

This year, the world-famous Chithrai festival will begin on April 5 with temple flag hoisting. The Kallazhagar festival will be held on April 16. The most important ritual is the procession of Lord Kallazhagar. Millions of devotees participate in this festival.

Devotees participate in the religious procession wearing colourful costumes, especially designed for the festival. Tailors from the Muslim community are involved through generations in designing these special costumes.

Ameerjan, a tailor from Madurai, has been stitching costumes worn by devotees during the Chithrai festival.

Speaking to ANI, Ameerjan said, "We have been doing this work for three generations. I love my work. We make these special costumes for the devotees irrespective of religion, caste or creed."

"Our business was most affected past two years as the festival was not held. We hope we will have a good business this season," he added.

The Chithirai festival of the Meenakshi temple would be followed by the Chithirai festival of the Kallazhagar temple in Alagarkovil. Vendors with shops selling pooja items, special clothes and other items in the new hall are gearing up to face the busiest month of the year as a large number of devotees will flock to the shops after the temple flag is hoisted for the festival.

Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

This year's Chithirai festival assumes significance as it was not held with the participation of devotees for the past two years due to the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor