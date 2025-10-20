Madurai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Old Paper Godown Near Ramamurthy Nagar in Vilangudi (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a paper godown in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Monday, October 20. The blaze erupted in a storage facility of old newspapers near Ramamurthy Nagar in Vilangud. Firefighters, along with local police and ambulance, are at the spot and launched dousing, rescue operations at the site. No injuries were reported in the incident.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at an old paper godown near Ramamurthy Nagar, Vilangudi in Madurai. Firefighters are on the spot trying to control the blaze. More details awaited.#Madurai#Fire



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows large clouds of black smoke blowing out from the structure. Panic and chaos among locals in the area as the sky filled with smoke.

Meanwhile, a fire on Sunday afternoon claimed the lives of four people after an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Thandurai in Pattabiram in Chennai. Due to a blast at the site, the structure collapsed and trapped victims inside. Firebridges unable to rescue after reaching on time.

Pattabiram police identified two of the deceased as Yasin (25) and Sunil Prakash (23) of Thiruninravur who are believed to have visited the house to buy crackers.