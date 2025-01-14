Madurai Jallikattu 2025: Bull-Taming Competition Begins in Avaniyapuram; Winner to Be Awarded Tractor Worth Rs 11 Lakh (Watch Video)

The bull-taming competition known as Jallikattu began on Tuesday, January 14 in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Avaniyapuram. Jallikattu, is a traditional sport of Tamils, is held every year during the Pongal festival in parts of Tamil Nadu. When people think of Jallikattu, the first places that come to mind are Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur Jallikattu. These Jallikattu competitions, which are held in all three places in the Madurai district, are world-famous.

Jallikattu has began in Avaniyapuram today. On the first day of the event will feature 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers. The event will be held under strict rules and security measures in place. The best bull will be awarded a tractor worth Rs 11 lakhs, while the best bull-tamer will receive a car worth Rs 8 lakhs, alongside other prizes.

Also Raed | Pritish Nandy was always opposed to Jallikattu: PETA.

Thousands of people usually gather to watch this competition. Spectators from not only the Madurai district but also from neighbouring districts like Pudukkottai and Trichy usually gather to watch this competition. This Jallikattu, which will last till 7 pm, will be held in rounds. 50 bulls will be unleashed in each round.

Madurai Jallikattu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | The Jallikattu competition begins in the Madurai district at Avaniyapuram



The event will feature 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers, with strict rules and security measures in place. The best bull will be awarded a tractor worth Rs 11 lakhs, while the best… pic.twitter.com/XMGmtshjtX — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Thousands of people usually gather to watch this competition. Spectators from not only the Madurai district but also from neighbouring districts like Pudukkottai and Trichy usually gather to watch this competition. This Jallikattu, which will last till 7 pm, will be held in rounds. 50 bulls will be unleashed in each round.