Madurai: Man arrested for sexually harassing 3 girls

Madurai police on Thursday arrested a man for sexually harassing three girls, including an 8-year-old minor girl.

The incident came to light after the mother of the minor registered a complaint.

"Following the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, we conducted an investigation. It was revealed that three girls, including the victim, were sexually harassed. The accused has been arrested under the POCSO Act," informed Superintendent of Police (SP), Madurai, V Baskaran.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

