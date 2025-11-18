Madvi Hidma, Maoist Commander Behind 26 Attacks, Killed in Encounter in Andhra Pradesh

Six Maoists, including Madivi Hidma, a 43-year-old commander of the Maoists, and his wife Madakam Raje, were killed in an encounter on November 18 in the Maredumilli mandal area. Hidma was responsible for at least 26 deadly attacks against security forces and civilians, including the 2017 Sukma attack in which 26 CRPF personnel were killed, and he 2010 Dantewada attack, in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed. The encounter happened early morning between 6:30 am and 7:00 am. The police officials seized weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. Director General of Police (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha said that they had found there was an increase in the Maoist movement along the AP-Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha told ANI, "We had information that Maoists were moving from Chhattisgarh towards Andhra Pradesh. We have been monitoring their movements for the last 1.5 months. Some of them tried to take shelter in the city, while a few others took shelter in the forest region. This morning, the ASR district police launched an operation in the northern side of Maredumilli around 6 am. During the encounter, six Maoists were killed. Central Committee member and 1st Battalion Commandant Hidma, his wife Rajee, and four others were killed in the operation. A few managed to escape from the spot. In Kakinada and Krishna districts, around 31 Maoists were arrested today, and the concerned district SPs will share further details. Among the 31 arrested, nine are part of Central Committee member Devji’s security team, and the rest belong to the 1st Battalion that used to travel with Hidma."

