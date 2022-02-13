Magadh division in Bihar remains hotbed of criminal activities

Patna, Feb 13 The Magadh division in Bihar is known for criminal activities, including Maoist actions, which have now been proven again by the data of the Bihar police.

The Magadh division comprises Gaya, Jahanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad and Nawada districts a region known for Maoist activities due to its dense forest covers.

The police and paramilitary forces of these districts have been engaged in encounters with Maoists at several places, including the gunfight in Monawar village under Dumaria police station in Gaya district on March 16, 2021 in which a joint operation by Gaya police and CRPF's Cobra battalion managed to gun down four top Maoist commanders Amresh Singh Bhokta, alias Tuntun, zonal commander; Shiv Pujan Yadav, sub-zonal commander; Uday Paswan, sub-zonal commander; and Sita Bhuiya, also a sub-zonal commander.

"During that joint operation in Gaya, we had seized 2 AK 47 rifles, 1 HK 33 rifle, 1 Insas rifle, 528 live cartridges, 5 magazines of AK 47, 5 detonators, 3 safety fuses, 4 mobiles and other combating equipment," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional SP (operation), Gaya, who was part of that encounter.

Maoist activities are frequent in these districts. One such incident took place on November 22 last year when a Maoist group in Aurangabad district exploded a mobile tower. They apparently carried out the explosion to express their anger over the arrest of Jharkhand's top Maoist commander, Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, and his wife Sheela Marandi.

The couple was arrested in a joint operation of Jharkhand police and CRPF's Cobra battalion a few days ago.

Due to the high-intensity explosion, the mobile tower was completely destroyed. A Kishan Bhawan located nearby was also damaged in the incident that took place in Juhari village under Madanpur police station in Aurangabad district.

Besides Maoist activities, a large number of criminals also committed several crimes in these districts in the recent past. As per the data, in 2021, 7,817 persons were arrested in Gaya, 6,374 in Nawada, 3,483 in Aurangabad, 1,724 in Jahanabad, while 1,126 persons were arrested in Arwal for various offences.

Gaya police registered 12,990 FIRs in 2021, followed by Nawada (7,666), Aurangabad (6,259), Jahanabad (3,175) and Arwal (1,994).

"The Maoist groups and local criminals raise funds through production and smuggling of contrabands. Farming of banned items like marijuana and opium is frequent in these districts," said an official of Magadh range requesting anonymity.

As per the data, in 2021, Gaya police recovered 803 kg marijuana, 516 kg opium, and 5,111 kg Doda.

Nawada police seized 750 kg marijuana, 151 saplings of marijuana and 23 kg Nausadar. Arwal police seized 74.61 kg marijuana saplings, 1.04 kg marijuana, and 930 gram heroine. Aurangabad and Jahanabad police seized 560 kg and 278 kg of contrabands, respectively.

