Magh Mela 2024 to have theme-based gates, says Yogi

Prayagraj, Jan 7 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to set up theme-based gates in each sector of Magh Mela to give a grand look to the annual religious fair.

The Magh Mela will begin from January 15 and end on March 8.

Officials said that this will be replicated on a much grand scale during the Maha Kumbh 2025, wherein all the 22-23 sectors will have these attractive gates.

The Magh Mela-2024 will be the rehearsal for the mega religious event of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the mela area and inspected the arrangements being made for both Magh Mela and Maha Kumbh and he directed installation of thematic gates in the township.

These gates will also act as a landmark for tourists visiting the mela area.

They will be designed as Elephant gate, Conch gate and Kumbh Kalash gate, etc.

In Kumbh 2019, devotees had appreciated this new experiment which had added to the grandeur of Kumbh.

After 2019, such gates were not made in the subsequent Magh Melas.

Officials said the mela area will be divided into six sectors and each will have one entry gate.

According to ADM, Mela, Vivek Shukla, “At present there is a plan to build one gate in every sector but we are mulling over the idea to expand the concept and maybe there will be some additional gates.”

Magh Mela Adhikari, Dayanand Prasad said along with gates, many new experiments are also being done in the Magh Mela.

“Spiral lights will also be installed on the electric poles in the mela area. This time colourful lights will be installed on the poles in many areas. For this, currently VIP Ghat, VIP Road and the areas around the market have been selected. In the coming time, it will be installed in new areas also. If this experiment is successful this time, it will be implemented on a large-scale in Maha Kumbh,” Prasad said.

--IANS

