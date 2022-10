Magician OP Sharma passes away

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 16 Well-known magician O.P. Sharma passed away in Kanpur after a prolonged illness.

He was 49 and breathed his last in a hospital on Saturday night.

Born in 1973 in the Ballia district, Om Prakash Sharma, lived in a house named 'Bhoot Bungalow' in Barra in Kanpur.

He began performing magic at age of seven.

Sharma had contested the Assembly elections from Govind Nagar on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2002, but in 2019 he joined the BJP.

