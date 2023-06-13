Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2023 02:46 PM 2023-06-13T14:46:54+5:30 2023-06-13T14:47:19+5:30
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern Kashmir around 1:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
According to preliminary reports, the quake occurred 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at a depth of 30 km.Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The shaking was felt in other parts of north India, including national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas.