Maha: 11 killed, 24 injured in two accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway
By IANS | Published: January 19, 2023 09:54 AM 2023-01-19T09:54:03+5:30 2023-01-19T10:05:16+5:30
Ratnagiri/Sindhudurg, Jan 19 At least 11 persons were killed and another 24 injured in two separate accidents on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, here on Thursday, officials said.
In the first incident, at least nine persons died instantly when their car collided with a truck which purportedly lost control around 5 a.m, near Mangaon in Ratnagiri.
While five men and four women perished, a four-year-old boy was retrieved injured from the wreckage and rushed to the local government hospital.
In the second incident, two passengers were killed and 23 others hurt when a speeding private bus overturned near Kankavli village in Sindhudurg.
The bus was proceeding from Mumbai to Goa and suffered the mishap at a treacherous curve near a bridge on the Gad river, officials said.
Local villagers along with rescue teams, fire brigade and police are at the accident sites and further details are awaited.
