Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maharashtra 5 Vidarbha Constituencies Records 32.36 PC Polling Till 1 PM

Mumbai, April 19 Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 32.36 per cent polling till 1 pm on Friday, election officials said.

The five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows: Ramtek 28. 73 per cent; Nagpur 28. 75 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 34.56 per cent; Gadchiroli-Chimur 41.01 per cent and Chandrapur is 30.96 per cent.

