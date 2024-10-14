Maha Cabinet clears allotment of 124.3 acres of Deonar dumping ground

Mumbai, Oct 14 Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday cleared yet another land allotment for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The cabinet has approved to handover of around 124.3 acres of land of Deonar dumping ground for the construction of homes to residents affected by the project.

This is the third allotment of land in the last month for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. In the last cabinet meeting held on October 10, the state cleared the proposal to allot around 140 acres of land in Madh to resettle the Dharavi residents.

In a cabinet meeting on September 30, the government approved 255.0 acres of ecologically fragile salt-pan land to lease to build houses for Dharavi residents. In June 2023, the state government approved the handing over of around 21 acres of Kurla dairy land for the said project.

The opposition criticised the MahaYuti government over the land allotments.

Meanwhile, the cabinet gave approval for Career Advancement Scheme for Teachers in Social Work Colleges, Damanganga One-way Godavari River Linking Scheme, revised approval for Ashti lift Irrigation Scheme, administrative approval for Shanidevgaon Barrage of Vaijapur, transfer of State Agriculture Corporation Land to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, allotment of land at Panchpakhadi area for Thane Municipal Corporation’s administrative building and land at Kidkali at free of cost for Hybrid Skill University.

--IANS

sj/dan

