Maha: Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Congress' list of 8 nominees for LS polls

Mumbai, March 21 The Congress has fielded Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde from Solapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra of the 8 candidates announced on Thursday.

The other Parliamentary candidates are -- Nandurbar (ST) - Gowaal K. Padavi; Amravati (SC) - Balwant B. Wankhede; Nanded - Vasantrao B. Chavan; Pune - Ravindra H. Dhangekar; Latur (SC) - Shivajirao Kalge, and Akola West - Sajid Khan Pathan.

The first list for Maharashtra came even as state unit Congress President Nana Patole said earlier on Thursday evening that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat distribution shall be announced by the weekend.

Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj's name for Kolhapur was expected as also Praniti Shinde -- daughter of former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, while Dhangekar is a sitting legislator from Pune.

