Maha civic polls being polarised, real issues sidelined, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai, Jan 13 NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused the BJP, Shiv Sena(UBT) and the MNS of polarising the civic body elections and playing with the emotions of the public, claiming that people have understood that real issues are not being raised by these political parties.

The Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on January 15, with the results set to be announced the following day on January 16. Tuesday marks the final day of campaigning.

Malik, a leader of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, expressed confidence about his party's prospects in the elections and said, "Our candidates are working hard across different areas and putting in all their strength... We believe that our candidates will win in large numbers."

Taking a swipe at rival alliances contesting the civic body elections, Malik said, "The way religion is being misused to play with people's emotions in the Mumbai municipal elections is unfortunate. They have brought 'Jai Shri Ram', burqas, Bangladeshis, immigrants, and even the issue of 'Marathi manus' is being raised. Overall, it appears that attempts are being made to polarise the elections. However, a large section of society here does not care about such things."

He said that it is not right to divide people based on caste, religion, region or language, adding that the results will show that these issues were "insignificant" and not valid.

"Be it the BJP, Shiv Sena(UBT) or MNS, all are playing with the public's emotions, and the actual issues are not being raised. That is why people in large numbers here want unity across all sections of society. Everyone -- Marathi, South Indian, North Indian, Bengali -- has worked hard to take Mumbai to a new level," he added.

The NCP leader further took aim at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his remarks on people coming to Maharashtra from other parts of the country.

Thackeray had recently said that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should understand that if Hindi is imposed, "I will kick you". This was followed by remarks from his son, Amit Thackeray, who said that the MNS would not allow people from other states to enter Maharashtra and would even stop trains.

Reacting to this, Malik said, "The MNS's stand is evident to everyone. Sometimes he targets South Indians, sometimes North Indians, and sometimes even Muslims. He does not seem to understand which issues should be raised to establish his ground. Politics cannot be built on anger, hatred and division, whether it is against immigrants, Muslims or anyone else."

"Provide people with direction and programmes. If you speak about Marathi youth, then talk about how they will get employment, how their education will improve and how their problems will be solved. Politics based on issues earns lasting support. Politics driven only by emotions cannot last long, and people need to understand this," he added.

Malik also criticised BJP leader K. Annamalai over his remarks that Mumbai is not the capital of Maharashtra but the financial capital of the country and an international city that needs to be administered by the "right people".

"Annamalai needs to be careful. Madras is now Chennai. First, go there and say that you will still call it Madras. Once a name has been legally changed, it is not right to create controversy over it," Malik said.

