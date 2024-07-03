Maha Congress calls for all efforts for return of MVA in October Assembly elections

Mumbai, July 3 Top Congress leaders on Wednesday gave a call for the ouster of Maharashtra's MahaYuti government and a return of the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime in the October Assembly elections.

AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala and state unit President Nana Patole said that Congress is a party which takes along all sections of society because of which the MVA notched a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, bagging 31 of the 48 seats in the state.

"Even in the upcoming October Assembly polls, we will make all efforts to ensure that all sections of society get proper representation. All party workers must work with the same zeal right from the taluka level to the polling booth levels and ensure the corrupt MahaYuti regime is weeded out," Chennithala said.

Patole said that though the LS elections are over, the political struggle continues with the next target being the Assembly polls for which all must work unitedly and hoist the victory flag over the Mantralaya.

"Various special cells and departments of the state Congress played a commendable role in the party’s huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Our activists went door-to-door in all villages to spread the Congress’ message of 5 Nyays and 25 Guarantees which created a huge impact and led to the success," he added.

Chennithala and Patole were accorded a grand felicitation at a function held by the state Congress in Mumbai where speakers lauded their leadership role that helped reap a rich harvest of seats for the MVA in the LS polls.

They also slammed various policies of the MahaYuti of the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party, and how they spin fake narratives, make false promises, and failed to implement them, leaving the masses high and dry without taking any responsibility, while dividing the society.

The Congress SC-ST-OBC and Minority Department's National Coordinator K. Raju, SC Department chief Rajesh Lilhotia, state Minority Department chief Wajahat Mirza, besides Pragya Waghmare, Nana Gawande, Pramod More, Pratibha Shinde, and others were present and honoured for the party work in the elections.

